AfriForum wants more clarity on Moseneke report regarding postponement of polls

The IEC has accepted the findings of a report that has suggested that the municipal elections be postponed to next year.

JOHANNESBURG - Civil rights group AfriForum is investigating the merits of an application by the electoral commission to postpone the 2021 municipal elections.

The IEC has accepted the findings of a report that has suggested that the polls be postponed to next year.

In his report, former Deputy Chief Justice Dikgang Moseneke said that there was no unanimity over whether the elections should go ahead this October or rather be postponed due to fears over a surge in coronavirus infections.

READ MORE: IEC to head to court to have local govt elections postponed

Moseneke recommended that the elections be postponed to no later than February.

AfriForum ‘s Morne Moster said they needed more clarity on the matter.

“AfriForum has instructed its attorneys to investigate and contest the matter of the IEC regarding the postponement of the municipal election,” he said.

The Constitution stipulates when the five-year term of a municipal council expires, an election must be held within 90 days of the date on which that council's term expires. The current term expires in November. For the elections to be postponed, the IEC must approach the courts to seek a just and adequate order for the referral of the elections to no later than February 2022.

Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.