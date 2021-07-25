Zikalala: Stability & order restored in KZN, recovery will take time
The widespread looting and destruction of property in the province have left a massive dent of around R20 billion in damage in eThekwini alone.
JOHANNESBURG – The KwaZulu-Natal government will soon request a state of disaster be declared as it comes to grips with the loss of life and economic strife caused by the recent wave of unrest.
The provincial government said it’s expecting the figure to be much higher once assessments are completed.
Premier Sihle Zikalala said a state of disaster under the Disaster Management Act should be declared.
He said while stability and order have been restored, it will take time for the province to fully recover.
“Current information indicates that key centres of the economy were negatively impacted. Malls and shopping centres, 89; warehouses, 45; liquor outlets, 89; delivery trucks burnt, 37; schools vandalised, 139.”
Our current information indicates that key centres of our economy were negatively impacted as follows:KZN Provincial Gov (@kzngov) July 24, 2021
Malls and Shopping Centres - 89
Hospitals - 1
Warehouses - 45
Factories - 22
Banks - 8
Atms - 88
Liquor outlets - 89
Liquor distributors - 8
At least 330 people died during the days of rampant looting and arson – with about 251 of those deaths recorded in KZN.
“The majority who died during the unrest had gunshot wounds and stab wounds. Some people died from smoke inhalation and severe burns because some of the warehouses were subsequently set alight while people where still inside, while others died during the stampede when they fought each other for the stolen goods.”
Zikalala said the unrest has also led to food shortages in several areas.
