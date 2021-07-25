Zikalala: Stability & order restored in KZN, recovery will take time

The widespread looting and destruction of property in the province have left a massive dent of around R20 billion in damage in eThekwini alone.

JOHANNESBURG – The KwaZulu-Natal government will soon request a state of disaster be declared as it comes to grips with the loss of life and economic strife caused by the recent wave of unrest.

The provincial government said it’s expecting the figure to be much higher once assessments are completed.

Premier Sihle Zikalala said a state of disaster under the Disaster Management Act should be declared.

He said while stability and order have been restored, it will take time for the province to fully recover.

“Current information indicates that key centres of the economy were negatively impacted. Malls and shopping centres, 89; warehouses, 45; liquor outlets, 89; delivery trucks burnt, 37; schools vandalised, 139.”