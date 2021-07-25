WCED: We are ready to welcome pupils, staff back to school on Monday

On Saturday, Basic Education Minister Angie Motshekga said that the sector was ready to reopen schools depending on what President Cyril Ramaphosa said in his address on Sunday night.

CAPE TOWN - The Western Cape Education Department said it's ready to welcome pupils and staff back to school.

The third term kicks off on Monday and schools are expected to reopen after being closed for at least a month due to adjusted alert level four lockdown restrictions.

MEC Debbie Schafer said: “Our schools are looking forward to welcoming pupils back to school tomorrow after an extended holiday. I wish our pupils and staff a happy and productive start to the third term and I trust that them having access to the vaccine will give them a measure of assurance.”

She said applications for some schools to continue with rotational timetabling will be addressed this week.

“I am aware that some have been concerned about the implications of the return to normal timetabling in primary and special need schools. We asked our schools to write to the head of department if they will not be able to return to fully daily attendance as well as the reasons for this. The deadline was extended to 23 July to do so and these applications to continue to do rotational timetabling will be processed this week.”

Schafer has urged learners, staff and parents to be mindful that the covid-19 active caseload remains high, and a major concern.

