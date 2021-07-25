WC public transport committee to meet this week to address taxi violence

All transport role players including Prasa, Santaco, Golden Arrow and others will be participating in Thursday's meeting.

CAPE TOWN - The provincial standing committee on transport and public works is expected to meet this week in an effort to address the deadly taxi violence.

All transport role players including Prasa, Santaco, Golden Arrow and others will be participating in Thursday's meeting.

Dozens of people have been killed and wounded in parts of Cape Town, in recent weeks.

In the past week, Transport MEC Daylin Mitchell took the decision to close the route between Bellville and Mbekweni, which has been the centre of the disputes.

The Democratic Alliance’s Ricardo Mackenzie said: “In light of the recent taxi violence, the provincial standing committee on public transport and public works will meet on Thursday, 29 July. In order to prioritise the safety of commuters, we commend MEC Mitchell for taking a firm decision to close the route between Belville and Mbekweni.”

Other forms of transport have been scaled up in these areas to accommodate residents.

“In the interim, Golden Arrow has stepped in and partnered with government to run additional trips for the route affected along with the Metrorail service in the region. We will continue to monitor these developments and look forward to productive engagements with leaders in the public transport industry.”

An estimated 70% of Western Cape residents rely on public transport.

Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.