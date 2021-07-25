WC may have passed COVID 3rd wave peak last weekend, says ad-hoc committee

The provincial legislature's ad-hoc committee on COVID-19 said there was a 73% probability that the peak of the third wave was passed by 17 July 2021.

CAPE TOWN/JOHANNESBURG – Western Cape authorities say data suggests that the province may have passed the peak of its third wave last weekend already.

An average of 82 daily deaths are being recorded and authorities are currently dealing with more than 28,800 active cases in the province.

As for its vaccination drive, the 1million mark of doses that have been administered will be reached in the coming days.

The committee's Mireille Wenger said, “The sooner we flatten the curve and get as many residents vaccinated, as possible, the sooner we can look forward to reduced regulations. We further welcome that from the first of August, an increase in supply in both Johnson & Johnson and Pfizer vaccines is expected to be received in our province. We will continue to monitor this uptake in the rollout of vaccines among the public."

Meanwhile, in KwaZulu Natal, government said the province's COVID-19 vaccine rollout was back on track after disruptions last week.

Following the resumption of operations, the province has breached the 1 million mark for the number of people who have been vaccinated in the past week – with a total of 191 vaccination sites currently active.

However, KZN Premier Sihle Zikalala said the knock-on effects of the looting have seen COVID-19 cases and hospital admission increase in the province.

"Our seven-day moving average has increased in the past four days to about 717 to 1,212 cases per day. In terms of admissions, the number of daily hospitalisation has increased steadily in both the private and public sectors; this includes patients in ICU and those requiring ventilation."

