Vaccination drive for WC social development sector extended to Friday

JOHANNESBURG – The national department of social development has extended the vaccination rollout for the social development sector in the Western Cape to Friday.

The national department announced last week that the social development sector would be prioritised for vaccinations due to the essential nature of the services rendered by the sector.

The programme, which includes the early childhood development workforce and social service professionals, got under way last week Thursday.

The Western Cape department's Esther Lewis said, “In order to reach as many people as possible, ECD staff and social service professionals will be able to walk in at their nearest designated vaccination site and they should bring along their identity documents, confirmation of employment or proof of professional registration. Those who have not received an SMS, and are over the age of 35, are urged to register themselves on the EVDS.”

Lewis said other professionals should first ensure that they are registered before visiting vaccination sites.

“ECD and social service professionals can find out whether they have been loaded onto the EVDS by calling 0800 029 999 before going to the designated vaccination sites.”

Seventeen vaccination sites around the province have been made available for this process.

