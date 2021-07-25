Ten people killed in Croatia bus crash: police

The passengers were Kosovo nationals working in Germany and who were returning home for holidays, Kosovo ambassador to Croatia Gezim Kasapolli told reporters.

ZAGREB - At least 10 people were killed and dozens of others were injured on Sunday when a bus with Kosovo nationals slipped off the highway in eastern Croatia, police said.

They were travelling on a regular bus line between the German city of Frankfurt and the Kosovo capital Pristina, police said earlier.

According to officials there were 69 people on the bus including two drivers one of whom was killed in the accident.

The other driver was detained as he is suspected of having caused the accident, a prosecutor said.

The driver said that he fell asleep briefly, prosecutor Slavko Pranjic told reporters and added the exact cause of the accident is to be investigated.

Among the passengers, 15 under 18 years of age including one girl who was seriously injured, officials said.

The injured were hospitalised in the eastern town of Slavonski Brod close to where the crash occurred.

A total of 45 people were admitted to a Slavonski Brod hospital including eight who sustained serious injuries, its head Josip Samardzic said.

Kosovo Prime Minister Albin Kurti and his Croatian counterpart Andrej Plenkovic are to visit the hospital later Sunday.

