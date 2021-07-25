Tatjana Schoenmaker sets an Olympic Record in the 100m Breaststroke Swimming out of lane 5, Schoenmaker finished her heat in a time of 1:04.82 - beating American Lilly King's record from Rio 2016. Team SA

2020 Tokyo Olympic Games

Tatjana Schoenmaker JOHANNESBURG – South Africa’s 100 metre breaststroke gold medalist Tatjana Schoenmaker set an Olympic record in the 100m breaststroke heat, despite her cap almost falling off for most of the second lap. Swimming out of lane 5, Schoenmaker finished her heat in a time of 1:04.82 - beating American Lilly King's record from Rio 2016 - and qualified fastest for the semi-final, which takes place at 02:50 (SA time) on Monday morning. OLYMPIC RECORD!

Womens 100m breaststroke, heat 5: Tatjana Schoenmaker wins her heat in 1:04.82 #TeamSA #Tokyo2020 Team South Africa (@TeamSA2020) July 25, 2021

Schoenmaker was also surprised by her own record.

“I don’t know, especially because it was my first race, I just gave it my all from the start. I really wanted to start fast to get my pace up but I didn’t expect that. I’m really happy with that.”

She’s also the fastest qualifier for the semifinals.

The 24-year-old gave Team South Africa some much-needed good news at the Olympics.

South Africa's other participation in the pool on Sunday was Pieter Coetze, who finished last in 100m backstroke heats in a time of 54:05.