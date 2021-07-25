SANDF captain arrested after cash-in-transit heist in Oudtshoorn

The heist was executed at a petrol station last Monday.

CAPE TOWN - An army captain is the fourth suspect to be arrested following a cash-in-transit heist in Oudtshoorn, in the Western Cape, last week.



Hawks spokesperson Zinzi Hani said: “A 36-year-old SANDF captain was arreste don Friday and is the fourth person to be charged.”

At the time, one of the security guards was accosted by two armed suspects, who disarmed him of his service weapon and fled with cash.

Three suspects were apprehended shortly thereafter.

Further probing led to the SANDF member's arrests.

The suspect is due to appear in the Oudtshoorn Magistrates Court on Monday on charges of robbery with aggravating circumstances.

