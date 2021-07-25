Ramaphosa to address nation at 20:30 tonight

South Africa is currently under adjusted level four of the lockdown as it tried to curb the widespread of the third wave of the novel coronavirus.

JOHANNESBURG - President Cyril Ramaphosa is expected to address the nation this evening at 20:30 on developments in the country’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

South Africa is currently under adjusted level four of the lockdown for four weeks as it tried to curb the widespread of the third wave of the novel coronavirus.

Two weeks ago, the president announced further lockdown measures under the adjusted level 4 restrictions to help curb the spread of COVID-19.

However, with the infection rate showing a downward trend this week and the recent riots having caused further economic damage, industries are hope that some of the stricter measures will be lifted.

The President’s address will follow meetings of the national coronavirus command council, the president’s coordinating council and Cabinet.

