Public Protector applies to ConCourt for rescission of CR17 judgment

JOHANNESBURG – Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane has applied for a rescission of the Constitutional Court's decision regarding her investigation into President Cyril Ramaphosa's CR17 funding.

Earlier this month, the apex court dismissed Mkhwebane's appeal against a High Court ruling that set aside her report on the matter.

The majority judgement in the highest court in the land found that the public protector's report contained many errors in law including some of the terminology she used in the document.

Mkhwebane's findings were that Ramaphosa misled Parliament about a R500,000 donation from by controversial company Bosasa into a bank account linked to the President.

In a statement released on Sunday morning, the public protector's office said the Constitutional Court relied on an old version of the executive code of ethics when it reached its decision on the matter.

It said the ruling should be reconsidered because Mkhwebane used the provisions of an amended version of the code which she says was endorsed by the con court in a case between the Economic Freedom Fighters and the speaker of the National Assembly.

The public protector's office said the dismissal of the appeal also has serious implications for the work of the office, which is the sole enforcer of executive ethics.