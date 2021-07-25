Motshekga: Presidential stimulus helped create 320k jobs in education sector

R7 billion of that was allocated to the basic education department and Motshekga says R5 billion was used to employ almost 320,000 young people as teacher assistants and general workers.

JOHANNESBURG – As the basic education sector tries to catch up on teaching and learning affected by the latest lockdown, Minister Angie Motshekga has said R7 billion allocated to the department from the presidential stimulus package to mitigate the impact of COVID-19 has helped create 320,000 jobs in the sector.

Last year President Cyril Ramaphosa announced a R100 billion stimulus package to mitigate the impact of COVID-19.

R7 billion of that was allocated to the basic education department and R2.7 billion was injected into saving and creating jobs in the sector.

Motshekga said the stimulus package has helped a great deal.

“The remaining amount of money, which is about R5 billion was used to employ almost 320,000 young people as teacher assistants [and] also as general workers. These young people assisted the sector in addressing challenges in schools arising from the COVID-19 outbreak.”

Addressing the media on Saturday, Motshekga outlined preparations for the reopening of schools from Monday – saying her department was ready to open classrooms, but this would depend on what the President says during his address to the nation.

