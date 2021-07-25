Lotto Results: Saturday, 24 July 2021
Eyewitness News brings you the winning Lotto numbers. Check to see if you won.
JOHANNESBURG –The winning results from the Lotto draw on Saturday, 24 July 2021 are:
Lotto: 06, 39, 40, 44, 45, 47 B: 31
Lotto Plus 1: 02, 09, 17, 36, 46, 47 B: 19
Lotto Plus 2: 04, 09, 31, 39, 46, 50 B: 02
#DrawResults for 24/07/21 are:#PhandaPushaPlay (@sa_lottery) July 24, 2021
For more information, visit the National Ithuba website.
