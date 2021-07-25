Go

Lotto Results: Saturday, 24 July 2021

Eyewitness News brings you the winning Lotto numbers. Check to see if you won.

The winning results from the Lotto draw on Saturday, 24 July 2021. Picture: Pixabay
JOHANNESBURG –The winning results from the Lotto draw on Saturday, 24 July 2021 are:

Lotto: 06, 39, 40, 44, 45, 47 B: 31

Lotto Plus 1: 02, 09, 17, 36, 46, 47 B: 19

Lotto Plus 2: 04, 09, 31, 39, 46, 50 B: 02

