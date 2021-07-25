KZN to focus on restoring economy in 3-month recovery plan after riots

KZN Premier Sihle Zikalala said almost all sectors across the provincial economy have been heavily affected by the widespread violence that took place nearly two weeks ago.

JOHANNESBURG – Following acts of public violence and looting that threaten the country’s economic prospects the KwaZulu-Natal government has outlined its plans to restore its battered economy.

The country’s economy was already facing hardship before the unrest.

The province has said it’s on a three-month action plan to stabilise sectors affected by the riots.

This will include rates relief and rental holidays for businesses.

“The road to full recovery will be long and hard and will require all stakeholders to work together to reverse the negative impact.”

He said the next three months will focus on improving security, reviving the township economy, and building investor confidence.

“In the coming days, our focus will be on stabilising the situation and even supply chain logistics and production.”

Zikalala said relief and stimulus packages for citizens and businesses will also help deal with the fallout of the unrest.

“We will also be exploring ways to augment the national support packages to affected companies, workers and communities.”

However, the premier acknowledged the conditions that sparked the looting are still prominent, and government will have to work to reset the economy.

