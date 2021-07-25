Krugersdorp woman injured after structural collapse at shopping centre

Paramedics raced to the scene earlier this afternoon to find a large section of the roof and surrounding structure had collapsed on shoppers injuring three other people.

CAPE TOWN - A woman has been injured following a structural collapse at a Krugersdorp shopping centre.

The cause of the incident is unknown at this stage.

