Fireworks both on & off the field as British & Irish Lions beat Springboks 22-17

Thanks to the boot of flyhalf Dan Biggar, the visitors managed to secure a five-point victory to give the Lions a 1-0 lead in the series.

JOHANNESBURG – As expected, the first test match between the Springboks and British and Irish Lions was a tight affair with only two tries scored, one for each side.

For the visitors - thanks to the boot of flyhalf Dan Biggar - they managed to secure a five-point victory to give the Lions a 1-0 lead in the series.

In an empty Cape Town stadium - which felt emptier given the enormity of the occasion - and under a cloud of green and gold smoke and fireworks, the first of three test matches kicked off.

The first half belonged to the hosts with flyhalf Handre Pollard, in his 50th test match, slotting four first half penalties.

South Africa were good on defence and capitalised on the Lions errors as well as their ill-discipline, heading into halftime with a 12-3 lead.

That lead didn’t last long though with prop Luke Cowan-Dickie scoring a try from a maul in the 42nd minute.

It was all downhill from there for the Boks, the Lions went on to win the aerial battles and that proved key.

There were, however, two tries from South Africa that were overturned by the TMO. Despite that, as Supersport commentator Hanyani Shimanga said post-match “they [lions] did the boring stuff well”

Maro Itoje was named ‘man of the match’.