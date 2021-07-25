Eight months pregnant woman found murdered in Delft

The 18-year-old was shot and killed on Saturday night.

CAPE TOWN - A young pregnant woman has been murdered in Delft in Cape Town.

No arrests have been made at this stage.

It's believed the killer entered the 18-year-old woman's home.

She was eight months pregnant.

He shot her in the head.

She then collapsed in her bathroom and died.

The police's Andre Traut said: “Last night at around 19:40, an 18 year old female was shot and killed at her residence in N2 Gateway Delft. The circumstances are being investigated and an arrest is yet to be made.”

The Delft Community Policing Forum's Charles George said this appears to have been a targeted attack: “She was eight months pregnant. Unfortunately, the baby never survived. Her boyfriend was shot and killed about a month ago, more or less a month ago and she witnessed his murder. And based on her being a state witness, I think that's why they came for her.”

George said the area was like a warzone last night with ongoing gun violence.

