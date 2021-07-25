DSD, Stats SA to host first Migration & Urbanisation conference

The department of social development and Statistics SA will host the first ever National Migration and Urbanisation Conference starts on Monday and ends on Thursday.

The department said the four-day virtual conference aims to study migration-related issues.

It’s spokesperson Lumka Oliphant added: “The virtual conference seeks to bring together stakeholders interested in the study of migration, will assist government by establishing a knowledge base of issues related to various aspects of migration and urbanization and enable evidence to drive forward the drafting policy and planning in this regard.”

The impact of the COVID-19 pandemic will also be a key theme.

The latest data from stats SA estimates that 3.9 million migrants are currently residing in the country.

“According to UNICEF’s latest data snapshot on migrant and displaced children in Africa, more than 642,000 migrant or displaced children currently live in South Africa.”

The virtual conference concludes on Thursday.

