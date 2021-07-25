3 killed in Bekkersdal head-on crash

It's understood two people were declared dead at the scene and the other victim died in hospital.

JOHANNESBURG- Three people have died in a car crash in Bekkersdal west of Johannesburg.

Gauteng traffic police said two vehicles collided head-on on Saturday night.

It's understood two people were declared dead at the scene and the other victim died in hospital.

Gauteng traffic police spokesperson Obed Sibasa said, “It’s alleged that one of the two cars overtook unsafely, in Bekkersdal, resulting in a head-on collision involving a black Toyota Conquest and a Toyota Venture bakkie. Gauteng traffic police and community safety urge drivers to adhere and respect the rules of the road.”

