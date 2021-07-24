We hope to have your presence again - McCarthy misses having fans at stadiums

“We know you weren’t able to be in the stadiums but we felt the love and support that you’ve given us and we were able to push on. Finishing second in the league was remarkable!”

JOHANESBURG - AmaZulu coach Benni McCarthy has thanked fans for their support and cheering on of the team.

On Friday the club announced new signings including former Kaizer Chiefs midfielder Keagan Buchanan and Mxolisi Kunene. Both players played for Maritzburg United last season.

McCarthy looked ahead to the season, which begins in August, listing competitions Usuthu will take part in including CAF Champions League and MTN8.

He also urged fans to be safe.

“We’re going to do our best. We pray to God that all our troubles will pass so we can get you back into the stadiums, so you can support us and enjoy seeing your team.”

McCarthy welcomed the new additions to his squad.

“The two new boys look like they have settled in well – Keegan Buchanan and Kunene. Kunene is easing himself in as he has come back from an injury he picked up while at Maritzburg but he is looking good.”

The coach praised the rest of the team saying he’s excited at the prospect of the new season.

