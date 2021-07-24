WC govt: Taxis not linked to Cata, Codeta can operate from Belville interchange

On Friday MEC Daylin Mitchell announced the closure of the Paarl to Bellville route for at least two months in an attempt to solve the unabated taxi violence between Cata and Codeta.

CAPE TOWN – The Western Cape transport department has said that associations not affiliated to warring Cape Amalgamated Taxi Association (Cata) and Congress for Democratic Taxi Associations (Codeta) will be allowed to operate from the Bellville public transport interchange.

This route is believed to be the main cause of the attacks with both associations claiming to have the right to operate on it.

Mitchell said access at the interchange will be controlled, and those allowed to enter will be issued with permits.

“We can no longer be held hostage by a criminal few, who continue to undermine the interests of many law-abiding taxi drivers, and who threaten both the lives and livelihoods of our residents.”

