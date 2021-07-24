WATCH LIVE: DBE Minister Angie Motshekga briefing on the reopening of schools
Schools have been closed since President Cyril Ramaphosa announced the adjusted alert level 4 lockdown restrictions to ease the country's infection rate.
JOHANNESBURG - On Saturday morning Basic Education Minister Angie Motsekga briefs the media on the sector's response to the impact that COVID -19 has had on teaching and learning.
