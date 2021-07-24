Tough start to Team SA’s quest for Tokyo Olympic gold

South Africa's women's hockey team lost 2-0 to Ireland in their opening Pool A game at the Tokyo Olympics.

JOHANNESBURG – It’s been a tough start to Team South Africa’s quest for Olympic gold in the Tokyo Games, Japan.

The South African men's hockey team also started their campaign with a loss to Great Britain. They lost 3-1.

In the men’s water polo side, Spain won 29-4 over SA.

The men's rowing teams didn’t impress either.

The men's pair duo of Luc Daffarn and Jake Green finished last in their heat from lane one at the Sea Forest Waterway in a time of 7 minutes, 4.03 seconds (7:04.03).

Daffarn and Green have it all to do in the repechage round on Sunday (2.40 AM SA time), which is a second chance for teams to go through to the quarter-finals, with the top two teams advancing.

SA will come up against Spain, France and Belarus to qualify for the quarter-finals on Tuesday, with the final scheduled for Thursday.

In judo action, the country’s only competitor, Michaela Whitebooi, lost by Ippon to Olympic and world champion Paula Pareto of Argentina in the women's 48kg division.

