There's a need to address COVID-19 vaccine myths, fake news - says Nzimande

CAPE TOWN – Higher Education Minister Blade Nzimande said there's a fundamental need to address the myths, fake news, misinformation, and misconceptions around vaccinations.

Nzimande briefed the media on Friday, where he announced the formal start of the vaccination drive for staff over-35s in the post-school education and training sector which starts this Saturday.

Minister Nzimande said a comprehensive communication strategy will be developed to mitigate vaccine hesitancy and other misinformation prevalent among communities and society at large.

He emphasised the importance that everyone who becomes eligible -- takes the opportunity to get vaccinated against COVID-19, saying vaccines used in South Africa have been proven to be effective and safe.

“I would like to remind all of us that the key principles of beating COVID-19 have not changed; social distancing, minimizing personal contact, wearing a mask, sanitizing, and now vaccinating.”

The vaccination of staff over the age of 35, at some colleges and universities across the country -- starts on Saturday and is expected to be completed within a month.

Nzimande has called on those working full-time, part-time, contracted workers, like cleaning staff and security, and post-graduate students in teaching positions – to come out in their numbers to get their jabs.

