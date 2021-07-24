Tafelsig boy sole survivor after home fire claims 5 lives

Rescue authorities say a man, woman and three girls were declared dead on the scene of the home fire in the early hours of Saturday.

CAPE TOWN – A Cape Town family has died when their house caught fire in Tafelsig Mitchell's Plain.

Firefighters responded to the blaze in the early hours of Saturday morning and found the family trapped inside the home.

The fire was extinguished just after 5 am.

Spokesperson Jermaine Carelse said police have opened an inquest docket.

“The City’s fire and rescue service was called and 04:08 am and were told the children were trapped inside the burning structure. When crews from the Mitchell’s Plain fire station arrived at the scene, they found the wendy house engulfed in flames. A man, woman, and three girls were declared deceased on scene, and one boy was treated for burn wounds and transported to a nearby hospital.”

