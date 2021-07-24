SABC saddened by death of veteran sports journalist Coudjoe Amankwaa

The South African Football Association confirmed his passing, saying the renowned former commentator died on Friday night from cardiac arrest.

JOHANNESBURG – The South African Broadcasting Corporation (SABC) has said it is saddened by the passing of veteran sports journalist Coudjoe Amankwaa.

Seasoned journalist Coudjoe Amankwaa passes on https://t.co/LeGeNnf0lJ SAFA.net (@SAFA_net) July 24, 2021

Amankwaa worked for the SABC as a sports analyst for several years and participated in some of the major sporting events including the FIFA world cup, and many premier soccer league matches.

The public broadcaster has described him as a devoted person who served the corporation diligently by always providing a wealth of knowledge and expertise in his field of work.

In a statement released on Saturday, the SABC’s sport general manager Gary Rathbone said Amankwaa was never afraid to speak his mind and was always warm-hearted and larger than life.

