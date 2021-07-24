SA records 450 more COVID-related deaths as third wave shows signs of receding

The health department also reported that 13,719 new COVID cases were recorded in the same 24 hours, edging the total number of infections in the country to 2,356,000 cases.

South Africa currently has 153,778 active COVID -19 cases.

The recovery rate stands at 90,5% - translating to more than 2,133,000 recoveries since the outbreak of the virus on home soil.

The department said more than 6,308,000 vaccines have been administered so far.

At the same time, the country may have passed its third wave peak as the overall number of COVID-19 cases has declined in recent days.

The third wave of COVID-19 that has gripped the country for weeks has shown signs of receding.

The seven-day moving average has declined since 6 July, but The National Institute for Communicable Diseases has warned that it may be too early to celebrate indications that the third wave has reached its peak.

There has been an increase of 721 hospital admissions in the past 24 hours.

As of Friday, over 17,000 South Africans were in both public and private hospitals for COVID-19.

