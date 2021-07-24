S. Africans urged to report deaths they believe could be linked to COVID vaccine

The government has urged South Africans who have any reason to believe they lost loved ones due to the COVID-19 vaccine to report the matter to the NICD for a thorough investigation.

JOHANNESBURG - Experts have said that there needs to be more investigation into people dying after getting a COVID-19 vaccine.

However, the government has urged families who have any reason to believe a loved one died after getting a jab to report it to the National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD) for a thorough investigation.

Experts have said that there could be a number of reasons for a vaccinated person's death, including underlying fatal diseases.

The South African Medical Research Council's Glenda Gray said billions of people have been jabbed with COVID-19 vaccines in Europe and there have been no safety concerns so far.

“At a global level there is no safety signal regarding death so, I think we would need to investigate deaths that occur within 28 days of vaccination and try and ascertain the cause and see whether South Africa is reporting different levels.”

