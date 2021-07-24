Power restored in Pretoria east after being in the dark for almost a week

After close to seven days, electricity has finally returned to thousands of households in the suburb following extensive repairs at the Wapadrand substation.

JOHANNESBURG - The City of Tshwane said power has been restored to most areas in Pretoria east on Saturday following a week of outages.

After close to seven days, electricity has finally returned to thousands of households in the suburb following extensive repairs at the Wapadrand substation.

The substation caught fire last week, plunging residents into darkness during some of the coldest nights experienced in Gauteng.

The city's acting chief of staff Jordan Griffiths said: “The City of Tshwane is pleased to report that after a long outage period that all neighbourhoods affected by the Wapadrand power outage have now have their power restored. They are minor power outages and anyone who is affected should please contact their ward councillor so it is escalated accordingly and that our teams can respond.”

Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.