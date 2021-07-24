Ntshavheni: Govt still believes cyberattack at Transnet unrelated to unrest

This comes as the Road Freight Association's drivers bear the brunt of the impact caused by the cyber-attack on Transnet.

JOHANNESBURG - Government said it doesn’t not believe that the security breach in Transnet's IT infrastructure is related to the recent unrest in the country.

This comes as the Road Freight Association's drivers bear the brunt of the impact caused by the cyber-attack on Transnet.

The association said following Transnet's disruptions to some of its infrastructure this week the state-owned logistics entity was forced to shut down its systems.

This has resulted in manual operations which the association says is creating massive delays and unreliability of the movement of goods.

Acting Minister in the Presidency Khumbudzo Ntshavheni said: “The IT breach at Transnet is still regarded as an unrelated event to the unrest. Minister Pravin Gordhan, together with the management of Transnet, met with industry players affected by the disruptions of Transnet operations to explain measures being undertaken to restore operations and prevent future attacks.”

Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.