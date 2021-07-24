Motshekga to outline state of readiness for Monday reopening of schools

Basic Education Minister Angie Motsekga will address the country on the sector's response to the impact that COVID -19 has had on teaching and learning.

JOHANNESBURG – As South Africa passes its third wave peak due to declining COVID numbers in recent days, the basic education sector is expected to outline the state of readiness for reopening schools.

On Saturday morning Minister Angie Motsekga will address the country on the sector's response to the impact that COVID -19 has had on teaching and learning.

Schools have been closed since President Cyril Ramaphosa announced the adjusted alert level 4 lockdown restrictions to ease the country's infection rate.

READ: Ramaphosa to address the nation on Sunday

The basic education sector has ramped up its vaccination drive since the start of its rollout last month.

Teachers form part of the more than 6, 308, 000 people who have received their jabs in South Africa so far.

The country is currently dealing with 153, 778 active COVID -19 cases, with 13,719 new infections reported in the latest 24 hour-cycle.

The death toll is nearing 70,000 – with a total of 69, 075 confirmed COVID -19 related deaths.

More than 2,133,00 people have recovered since the outbreak of the virus.

President Cyril Ramaphosa is also expected to address the country on Sunday before the extended alert level four lockdown expires at midnight.

At the same time, the non-profit organisation Equal Education has said it hopes Minister Motsekga will outline important issues affecting the sector.

The organization said research confirms that pupils across the country have lost between 70% to 100% of a full year of learning.

It said schools are also places where children who have been adversely affected can access counselling and a daily meal.

Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.