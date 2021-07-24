Motshekga: Estimated damage at schools in KZN, GP during riots around R300m

Motshekga was on Saturday speaking in Pretoria on the state on readiness for the reopening of schools for the third academic term.

JOHANNESBURG - Basic Education Minister Angie Motshekga said the estimated damage at schools during two weeks of unrest in Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal could be more than R300 million.

Motshekga was on Saturday speaking in Pretoria on the state on readiness for the reopening of schools for the third academic term.

The education section was one the hardest hit during the weeks of unrest in KZN and Gauteng.

While others were busy looting shops and malls others destroyed infrastructure at centres of learning and teaching.

In KwaZulu-Natal 137 schools, three education centres and eight circuit offices were targeted.

In Gauteng, 11 schools were affected.

Motshekga said: “Our ablutions were vandalised, water supplies destroyed even water tanks that were put in schools. Some schools have their electrical wires ripped off.”

This is a major setback for the sector already under pressure to provide appropriate infrastructure for schooling.

Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.