Go

Lotto Powerball Results, Friday 23 July 2021

These are the winning Lotto PowerBall numbers for Friday, 16 July 2021.

Photo by dylan nolte on Unsplash
Photo by dylan nolte on Unsplash
3 hours ago

JOHANNESBURG - These are the winning PowerBall and PowerBall Plus numbers for Friday, 23 July 2021:

PowerBall: 21, 45, 47, 48, 49 PB: 18

PowerBall Plus: 08, 21, 23, 33, 34 PB: 19

For more information, visit the National Ithuba website.

Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.

Timeline

More in Lifestyle

COPYRIGHT 2021 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA