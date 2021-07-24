WC taxi ranks affected by B97 route closure & alternative transport options

Western Cape Transport MEC Daylin Mitchells announced the closure of the B97 between Mbekweni in Paarl and Bellville which takes effect on Monday.

JOHANNESBURG – On Friday, Western Cape MEC for Transport Daylin Mitchells announced the closure of a major taxi route, the B97 between Mbekweni in Paarl and Bellville from Monday.

This follows weeks of taxi violence in the province.

Here is a list of affected taxi ranks and lanes:

Closed ranks in Bellville and Mbekweni

Bellville Public Transport Interchange Mbekweni rank (Mohajane Street)

Mbekweni rank (Shoprite Midway Centre)

Unofficial taxi rank on Bellrail Road

Rank near “Paint City”

Closed loading lanes at Bellville PTI

Affected taxi routes: Tyger Valley, Durbanville, Welgemoed, Gugulethu, Mowbray, Nyanga, Kraaifontein, Kuils River, Lower Crossroads, Langa, Samora Machel, Stellenbosch, Mitchells Plain, Khayelitsha, Happy Valley, Mfuleni, Wesbank.

Closed long-distance routes at Bellville PTI

Atlantis, Dunoon, Strand, Paarl, Hermanus, Malmesbury, Worcester, Ceres.

Here is a list of alternative transport options and schedules:

Extra Golden Arrow bus services between Bellville and Paarl

Weekday schedule:

Weekend schedule:

Passengers wishing to use a Golden Arrow bus to travel from the Bellville PTI to Paarl will have to use the Voortrekker Road or Durban Road bus stops. These stops are approximately 800 m away from the Bellville PTI.

