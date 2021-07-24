Zikalala: KZN state of disaster on the cards, food security a concern
Briefing media on plans to rebuild the province's economy after the civil unrest, KZN premier Sihle Zikalala said there was an increase in the shortage of food in the province.
JOHANNESBURG – KwaZulu-Natal Premier Sihle Zikalala said the government could possibly declare a state of disaster in the province following reports of food insecurity.
The premier made the announcement on Saturday during his brief on the government’s efforts to restore the economy and communities in the province.
After warehouses, shopping malls, and trucks were looted and set alight during the week-long mayhem, Zikalala said there was an increase in the shortage of food in the province.
Our current information indicates that key centres of our economy were negatively impacted as follows:KZN Provincial Gov (@kzngov) July 24, 2021
Malls and Shopping Centres - 89
Hospitals - 1
Warehouses - 45
Factories - 22
Banks - 8
Atms - 88
Liquor outlets - 89
Liquor distributors - 8
The closure of the N3 and the destruction of economic activity in rural towns have destabilised adequate food supply.
Zikalala said: “There is an increasing shortage of food in various towns. The majority of our towns are already experiencing a severe shortage, while about 32% are at a moderate food shortage. While we are still taking full stock of the damage caused, we also are preparing for the possibility that we may be required to call for the declaration of the state of disaster in KwaZulu-Natal.”
At least 330 people died during the widespread violence, with at least 251 deaths recorded in KwaZulu-Natal.
Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.