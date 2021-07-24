Zikalala: KZN state of disaster on the cards, food security a concern

Briefing media on plans to rebuild the province's economy after the civil unrest, KZN premier Sihle Zikalala said there was an increase in the shortage of food in the province.

JOHANNESBURG – KwaZulu-Natal Premier Sihle Zikalala said the government could possibly declare a state of disaster in the province following reports of food insecurity.

The premier made the announcement on Saturday during his brief on the government’s efforts to restore the economy and communities in the province.

After warehouses, shopping malls, and trucks were looted and set alight during the week-long mayhem, Zikalala said there was an increase in the shortage of food in the province.