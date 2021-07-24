Gautengers eligible for COVID vaccine urged to use sites operating on weekends

The Gauteng health department said it would open three more sites in Ekurhuleni to allow those who were unable to queue for their jabs this week to get vaccinated on Saturday and Sunday.

JOHANNESBURG – Gauteng residents eligible for vaccination have been urged to visit several sites which will continue to administer COVID-19 vaccines over the weekend.

Another site that is open for vaccination this weekend is the Chris Hani Baragwanath Academic Hospital.

The Gauteng heath department spokesperson Motaletale Modiba said people must use this opportunity.

“We have, during this week, as the Gauteng province increased vaccination sites, therefore, there is a wider choice. If you are eligible for vaccination, there is no reason to wait any longer. It has even got better now that when you register on the EVDS system you can schedule yourself which vaccination site you want to go to and when you want to get vaccinated.”

Meanwhile, the higher education sector will start its vaccination drive for employees over the age of 35 this Saturday.

Higher Education Minister Blade Nzimande made the announcement on Friday, where he also warned against fake news, misinformation, and misconceptions around vaccines.

