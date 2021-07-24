EC traditional healer accused of assaulting minors, compelling rape denied bail

Zukile Douglas Tyobeka (71) appeared in the Motherwell Magistrates Court on Friday.

CAPE TOWN - An Eastern Cape traditional healer accused of sexually assaulting five boys and the compelled a rape of a young girl has been denied bail.

It is alleged that between 2019 and this year, he sexually assaulted the boys between the ages of 13 to 17.

It is further alleged that during this period, Tyobeka instructed a 17-year-old boy to rape a 13-year-old girl.



The National Prosecuting Authority's Anelisa Ngcakani said the court also found that Tyobeka did not provide exceptional circumstances for him to be granted bail and that the offences he was accused of were serious.

“The Motherwell Magistrates Court denied him bail because his life is in danger as community members of Motherwell allegedly forced his adult children to flee their home and warned them they would murder their father if he were to return to their house.”

Tyobeka initially abandoned his bail on 27 January this year.

The case has been postponed to 3 September for further investigation.

