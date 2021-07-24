At least 76 killed in India heavy monsoon rains: govt

The downpour since Thursday caused a building to collapse in Mumbai and sparked several landslides, burying dozens of homes and leaving 59 people missing.

MUMBAI – At least 76 people have died in multiple monsoon-related accidents, Indian officials said Saturday, as heavy rains lashed the western state of Maharashtra, triggering landslides, flooding, and a building collapse.

"Torrential rainfall in various parts of the state often coinciding with high tides and also discharge from dams led to various regions... getting inundated thereby resulting in floods across multiple districts", the Maharashtra government said in a press release.

