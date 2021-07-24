Go

At least 76 killed in India heavy monsoon rains: govt

The downpour since Thursday caused a building to collapse in Mumbai and sparked several landslides, burying dozens of homes and leaving 59 people missing.

National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and other rescue team personnel inspect the site of the landslide in a slum area where 23 people were killed after several homes were crushed by a collapsed wall and a landslide triggered by heavy monsoon rains in Mumbai on 18 July 2021. Picture: Sujit Jaiswal / AFP
MUMBAI – At least 76 people have died in multiple monsoon-related accidents, Indian officials said Saturday, as heavy rains lashed the western state of Maharashtra, triggering landslides, flooding, and a building collapse.

"Torrential rainfall in various parts of the state often coinciding with high tides and also discharge from dams led to various regions... getting inundated thereby resulting in floods across multiple districts", the Maharashtra government said in a press release.

The downpour since Thursday caused a building to collapse in Mumbai and sparked several landslides, burying dozens of homes and leaving 59 people missing, the government said.

