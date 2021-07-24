Aiming for the 1m mark: Over 960,000 COVID vaccines administered in WC so far

In an effort to ramp up the province's inoculation drive, vaccinations are being offered at 10 sites this weekend.

CAPE TOWN - Over 960,000 COVID-19 vaccine shots have been administered in the Western Cape so far. By next week the province will reach the million milestone.

More than 150,000 residents have been immunised over the past week alone.

Health officials in the Cape are dealing with over 28,800 active cases.

An average of 82 deaths are being recorded each day.

Nine weeks into the vaccination drive, the province has exceeded its weekly target of inoculating 150,000 residents, reaching over 158,000.

The Democratic Alliance’s Mireille Wenger saod the province may be reaching the plateau of the third wave's peak.

“As it stands, there is a 73% probability that the peak of the third wave was passed by 17 July. The current flattening of the curve is also below that of the second wave's peak, another hopeful indicator.”

On Friday, the province received its latest consignment of 93,600 vaccine dosed.

“From the first week of August, an increase in the supply of both J&J and Pfizer vaccines are expected to be received in our province. Both vaccines will be available for mass rollout.”

While more sectors and age groups are now eligible to get their jabs, those over the age of sixty remain the top priority.

