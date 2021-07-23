Zikalala: Ramaphosa granting Zuma a presidential pardon would be correct

KwaZulu-Natal Premier Sihle Zikalala said that his stance on the matter was known but it was up to President Cyril Ramaphosa to act.

DURBAN - KwaZulu-Natal Premier Sihle Zikalala has maintained his stance that it would be correct for President Cyril Ramaphosa to grant his predecessor, Jacob Zuma, a presidential pardon.

Zikalala was among mourners in Nkandla on Thursday, who gathered for the funeral service of former President Jacob Zuma's younger brother, Michael.

The 77-year-old passed away over a week ago following a long illness.

The former president is currently serving a 15-month jail term after being found guilty of being in contempt of the Constitutional Court.

His incarceration has been credited with sparking deadly civil unrest in KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng, resulting in over 300 deaths and damage amounting to billions of rand.

Zikalala said that his stance on the matter was known but it was up to President Ramaphosa to act.

"We have made our point clear and we have made our submission in terms of engagement and I think it is better that the authorities, such as the minister and the Presidency, handle the matter."

At the same time, Zikalala, who met with Zuma on Thursday, has described the former president as being in good spirits after being allowed to join his family during the funeral service of his younger brother.

Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.