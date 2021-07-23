WC Transport MEC shuts major CT taxi route over violence

The closure is effective from Monday.

JOHANNESBURG - Western Cape Transport MEC Daylin Mitchell has officially closed a major taxi route - the B97 between Mbekweni in Paarl and Bellville.

The routes have been a major bone of contention between feuding taxi associations regarding the transportation of commuters.

Both Cata and Codeta claim ownership of the route.

Government said that it would continue efforts to find a lasting resolution to end conflict in Cape Town.

There have been 83 taxi violence-related murders and 56 attempted murders in the Western Cape since the start of the year.

Earlier, Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula said that he would support whatever decision was made, adding that government was affording the two associations a further opportunity to find each other.

