Go

WATCH LIVE: Minister Ntshavheni gives update following KZN, Gauteng unrest

Riots and looting scenes unfolded in KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng earlier this month, leading to the deaths of over 300 people.

Acting Minister in the Presidency Khumbudzo Ntshavheni briefs the media on 15 July 2021 on the latest updates following seven days of unprecedented violence, looting and destruction. Picture: GCIS
Acting Minister in the Presidency Khumbudzo Ntshavheni briefs the media on 15 July 2021 on the latest updates following seven days of unprecedented violence, looting and destruction. Picture: GCIS
4 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - Acting Minister in the Presidency Khumbudzo Ntshavheni is giving an update on government interventions to rebuild the economy and address various issues following the violent protests that took place in some parts of South Africa.

Riots and looting scenes unfolded in KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng earlier this month, leading to the deaths of over 300 people.

Timeline

More in Local

COPYRIGHT 2021 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA