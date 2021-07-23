WATCH LIVE: IEC announces whether local govt elections will go ahead or not

The commission received the final report of the Inquiry into Ensuring Free and Fair Elections during COVID-19 from former Deputy Chief Justice Dikgang Moseneke earlier this week.

This after the commission received the final report of the Inquiry into Ensuring Free and Fair Elections during COVID-19 from former Deputy Chief Justice Dikgang Moseneke earlier this week.

In that report, Moseneke and his panel found that "it is not reasonably possible or likely" that the October local government elections will be held in a free and fair manner.

He recommended that the elections be held by the end of February 2022.

WATCH LIVE: IEC briefing on Moseke report into local govt elections

