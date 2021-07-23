Two suspected criminals killed, cop wounded in shootout near Carnival City

JOHANNESBURG - Two suspected criminals have been shot dead and a police officer has been wounded in a shootout near Carnival City.

Officials said that the deceased were part of a gang that opened fire on them earlier on Friday morning.

Fourteen suspects have been arrested and three assault rifles have been recovered from the scene.

