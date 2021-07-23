Sipho Maseko to step down as Telkom CEO in June 2022

Maseko joined Telkom in 2013 and since then, the company’s become the third-largest mobile operator in South Africa.

JOHANNESBURG – Telkom group chief executive officer (CEO) Sipho Maseko will step down in June next year after eight years at the helm.

The telecommunications company, in which government is a shareholder, made the announcement in a statement on Friday morning.

Telkom has praised Maseko for his leadership that has allowed it to reach what's been described as "many strategic achievements" in the execution of its broadband-led strategy.

Telkom said the process of finding a successor had begun.

