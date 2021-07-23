Sipho Maseko to step down as Telkom CEO in June 2022
Maseko joined Telkom in 2013 and since then, the company’s become the third-largest mobile operator in South Africa.
JOHANNESBURG – Telkom group chief executive officer (CEO) Sipho Maseko will step down in June next year after eight years at the helm.
The telecommunications company, in which government is a shareholder, made the announcement in a statement on Friday morning.
Telkom has praised Maseko for his leadership that has allowed it to reach what's been described as "many strategic achievements" in the execution of its broadband-led strategy.
Telkom said the process of finding a successor had begun.
