Security cluster ministers could face Parly inquiry for failures during riots

Member of Parliament (MP) Cedric Frolick said that this process must start 'immediately'. He told Eyewitness News that this followed oversight visits in areas ravaged by the violence.

CAPE TOWN - Cabinet ministers in the security cluster could soon be hauled before a parliamentary inquiry to explain security failures during the recent civil unrest.

Member of Parliament (MP) Cedric Frolick said that this process must start “immediately”.

He told Eyewitness News that this followed oversight visits in areas ravaged by the violence.

Frolick said that members of Parliament from various committees had been briefed that such an inquiry was immediately required.

He said that the approach would be a collaboration of different oversight committees.

Frolick said that security cluster “failures” would “essentially” form part of the terms of reference but would not be restricted to this.



This means that State Security Minister Ayanda Dlodlo and her police counterpart, Bheki Cele, as well as other political heads of departments, will be expected to account before the inquiry.

Meanwhile, National Assembly Speaker Thandi Modise has proposed an extraordinary extended house debate on the civil unrest, reportedly provoked to undermine economic and political stability.

She wanted the debate to be scheduled as soon as possible when the National Assembly reconvened in early August.

