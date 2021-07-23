Sama wants charges against doctor arrested outside curfew hours dropped

The association said the issue had again been thrust into the spotlight, with the arrest of ear, nose and throat specialist Dr Ivan Jardine in Johannesburg last week.

CAPE TOWN - The South African Medical Association (Sama) on Friday condemned the arrest of doctors detained whilst attending to medical emergencies during curfew hours.

The association said the issue had again been thrust into the spotlight, with the arrest of ear, nose and throat specialist Dr Ivan Jardine in Johannesburg last week.

Sama said Dr Jardine was expected to appear in court early next month.

It wants charges against him withdrawn and said it expected an apology from the South African Police for his arrest.

While Jardine admitted he didn't have a permit to travel outside of curfew hours, the association believed his arrest, should never have happened because he was travelling to attend to a medical emergency at the time.

Sama plans to address the issue of doctors being arrested outside of curfew hours with the acting health minister and police minister, that all medical personnel must be exempt from the curfew hours.

Even those who don't have special permits to operate outside of these hours as medical emergencies can occur at any time, and doctors must be able to treat patients when they need to.

