SA passes milestone of administering 6 million COVID-19 vaccines
In the past 24 hours, at least 238,000 doses were administered as part of South Africa’s phased rollout, which aimed to attain herd immunity by inoculating 67% of the population.
JOHANNESBURG - South Africa has passed the milestone of administering more than six million COVID-19 vaccine doses.
In the past 24 hours, at least 238,000 doses were administered as part of South Africa’s phased rollout, which aimed to attain herd immunity by inoculating 67% of the population.
South Africa was currently using two vaccines, the one-dose Johnson & Johnson shot and the two-dose Pfizer vaccine.
As of today the cumulative number of #COVID19 cases identified in SA is 2 342 330 with 14 858 new cases reported. Today 433 deaths have been reported bringing the total to 68 625 deaths. The cumulative number of recoveries now stand at 2 109 820 with a recovery rate of 90,1% pic.twitter.com/tJ26FSqDFmDepartment of Health (@HealthZA) July 22, 2021
The country’s vaccine rollout has passed an important milestone of reaching 6 million people.
According to the National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD), over 55,000 people were vaccinated in Gauteng while 44,000 received their jabs in KwaZulu-Natal in the last 24 hours.
The two provinces experienced a low turnout of people at vaccination sites during the country's violent unrest last week.
The disruptions were the latest blow to a rollout that has been widely criticised, however, as affected sites reopened this week, the daily number of doses administered picked up and so has the number of registrations on the Electronic Vaccination Data System.
The NICD said that a total of 8,641,000 eligible citizens had registered for the vaccine so far.
Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.