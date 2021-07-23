SA passes milestone of administering 6 million COVID-19 vaccines

The country’s vaccine rollout has passed an important milestone of reaching 6 million people.

According to the National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD), over 55,000 people were vaccinated in Gauteng while 44,000 received their jabs in KwaZulu-Natal in the last 24 hours.

The two provinces experienced a low turnout of people at vaccination sites during the country's violent unrest last week.

The disruptions were the latest blow to a rollout that has been widely criticised, however, as affected sites reopened this week, the daily number of doses administered picked up and so has the number of registrations on the Electronic Vaccination Data System.

The NICD said that a total of 8,641,000 eligible citizens had registered for the vaccine so far.

Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.