Plans to reopen Gauteng schools next week to go ahead, says provincial dept

The department's Steve Mabona said all primary school pupils and special needs pupils would also return to their daily attendance timetables from 2 August.

JOHANNESBURG - The Gauteng Department of Education on Friday said it was proceeding with plans to reopen schools next week Monday despite fears that the looting and unrest may have led to another surge in COVID-19 infections.

South Africa moved to an adjusted level 4 lockdown at the end of June in response to the third wave of COVID-19 infections.

The move led to the closure of all schools with school holidays brought forward.

Mabona said pupils had lost nearly a year of learning time and could not afford any further disruptions.

“We are pleased to welcome learners as schools are reopening on the 26th of July. Both primary and secondary schools will be allowed to continue with their adaptable timetables to teach. The primary schools are expected to bring back all children on 2 August. We will continue to support the Grade 12 learners as they are preparing for their exams.”

