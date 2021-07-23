Phahlane tells Zondo Inquiry of 'propaganda machinery' unleashed against him

Giving a summary of Phahlane's affidavit in response to McBride's revelations, the former acting police commissioner's lawyer Johan Eksteen said McBride had been relentless in tarnishing his client's reputation.

JOHANNESBURG - Former acting Police Commissioner Khomotso Phahlane told the State Capture Commission how former members of police watchdog, IPID, unleashed a propaganda machinery against him.

The commission has resumed its hearings into law enforcement agencies on Friday afternoon.

Phahlane has previously featured in testimonies by the embattled former head of IPID, Robert McBride.

McBride told the commission that the SAPS was run on a patronage system, whereby junior officers were promoted to carry out their seniors' bidding.

He also accused Phahlane of abusing his powers, when he chose a team to investigate corruption allegations against him in 2016.

He revealed how IPID investigators would not sleep in their homes every night and how they were monitored, tracked and their phones interfered with during the investigation into Phahlane.

"General Phahlane said he wants to credit Mr McBride for having learned exceptionally well from his masters and handlers in unleashing a propaganda machinery on a target, which they felt was him in this matter," he said.

